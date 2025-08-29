DAGSBORO, Del. - The Indian River School District is seeking state approval for a $36 million Career and Technical Education Center at Indian River High School.
The district has submitted a Certificate of Necessity application to the state. If approved, the state would fund 60% of the project, with the district responsible for the remaining 40%, which it plans to pursue through a referendum.
"If the CN is approved, we will have three years to act," said Indian River School District Deputy Superintendent Renee Jerns.
The district says the proposed center would expand the district’s growing culinary program and provide more space for all CTE pathways, including allied health, construction, agriculture, and digital design. Indian River High School currently serves 1,100 students and the district says that's over capacity.
"If the CN is denied, we will make minimal additions to continue the culinary program using ventless equipment," Jones said.
CTE programs Jerns highlighted included culinary arts the district’s fastest growing program as well as allied health, where students graduate as certified nursing assistants; banking and finance, where students operate a school bank kiosk; construction; agriculture; pest control; and digital design.
Despite two recently failed referendums, Jerns expressed optimism about future community support.
"We are located near tourism areas where hospitality trades are in demand," she said.
Some community members also voiced support for the project.
"I look at it as these children and teenagers need a break and I think, yes, I would do it," said Armando Graziosi, a Dagsboro local. "They need this. Schooling doesn’t matter if they don’t get a good education."
One Millsboro local expressed skepticism about another referendum. "I don’t know why another referendum would be tried they keep losing,” he said.