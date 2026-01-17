From police recruitment changes in Millsboro to road safety concerns in Ocean City and growing traffic backups near Fenwick Island, several public-safety and quality-of-life issues drew attention across the region this week.
Monday: Millsboro police adjust policies to attract applicants
Amid nationwide staffing shortages in law enforcement, the Millsboro Police Department has made policy changes aimed at recruiting more applicants. The department now allows officers to display arm-sleeve tattoos, and protective vests may be worn on the outside of uniforms to improve comfort.
Tuesday: Delaware lawmakers advance school cellphone restrictions
Delaware lawmakers moved forward on legislation aimed at limiting student cellphone use during the school day. Senate Bill 106 passed in the House with bipartisan support. The bill would require school districts and charter schools to adopt policies restricting student phone use during school hours, with input from educators.
Wednesday: Nonprofit appeals Belmead Farm rezoning decision
A nonprofit group appealed a Sussex County Council decision to rezone Belmead Farm off Route 24, arguing the rezoning violates county and state law. The appeal followed another Route 24 development fight earlier in the week, when the Atlantic Fields rezoning effort was denied.
Thursday: Ocean City focuses on electric scooter safety
Ocean City officials are working to improve street safety following an increase in electric scooter crashes last year. Police and town leaders plan to educate J-1 students who use scooters about roadway rules, new sidewalk regulations and the implementation of green-painted lanes.
Friday: Lighthouse Road congestion raises concerns
Traffic has been backing up on Lighthouse Road, particularly at the intersection of Lighthouse Road and West Fenwick Boulevard. Some residents said they are worried that ongoing construction and continued growth will worsen congestion.