MILLSBORO, Del. - Police departments across the country are struggling to fill their ranks, and officers in Millsboro say the growing town is no exception.
The Millsboro Police Department says it remains short on officers, even as the town’s population continues to rise. Department leaders say recruiting new hires has become increasingly difficult compared to years past.
Sgt. Jonathan Zubrowski, who has spent his career with the department for 13 years, said the number of applicants has dropped significantly since he first joined the force.
"Throughout my whole career, I feel like it has been a shortage," Zubrowski said. "When I first applied, there were a lot more people applying, and it was more of a difficult pull to get selected. As of now, that I can see, the numbers have dropped."
Zubrowski said staffing shortages can lead to heavier workloads for current officers and less time for proactive policing in the community. He added that retention can also be a challenge when officers feel overworked or decide the job is no longer the right fit.
"When you don’t have more applicants coming in, and retention can cause an issue, maybe they’re getting overworked and maybe they don’t want to do it anymore," he said.
To remain competitive with other departments, Millsboro police have adjusted several policies aimed at attracting recruits. Officers are now allowed to display arm-sleeve tattoos, and protective vests can be worn on the outside of uniforms for added comfort. One officer told CoastTV News off-camera that those changes influenced their decision to work in Millsboro.
Community members say having enough officers is critical to public safety.
"Millsboro depends on them," said Joy Hilliker, who works at Black Cat Antiques. "Not only just the traffic, but we also depend on them for our safety. And who’s going to feel safe if we don’t have enough police? Nobody."
Hilliker said she understands why fewer people may be entering law enforcement, citing the dangers of the job and concerns about pay.
"Who wants to have their life on the line every day?" she said. "Not everybody. And if the pay isn’t there, you don’t have the police force either."
Others worry that shortages could limit response times and available resources.
"With the police shortage, you have a lot more problems with anything," said Nancy Anderson, who lives in Millsboro. "You have no place to draw from. You have no extra people around. The civilians want to help, but they’re not trained to help."
Millsboro police say calls for service are still being answered, but additional officers would allow for more community policing and proactive engagement. Officials say recruiting efforts are ongoing as the department works to keep both community members and officers safe.