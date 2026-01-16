Route 54 construction raises concerns of additional traffic for Selbyville community members
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
-
- Updated
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Construction that is underway for new businesses in Selbyville has neighbors in the area concerned about a potential increase in traffic.
According to Sussex County Planning and Zoning documents from 2024, the commission reviewed a preliminary site plan to bring a restaurant, bank, and other improvements to a plot of land on the corner of Lighthouse Road and West Fenwick Boulevard.
Lighthouse Road is the main stretch of road connecting the beaches of Fenwick Island and Ocean City to the town of Selbyville.
CoastTV spoke with members of the Selbyville community about their level of concern regarding additional traffic that this business could bring.
Dennis Podgurski, who lives in Selbyville, says the road sees major back-ups.
"I can go to, right up the road here to Harris Teeter and make it back home in 15 minutes," said Podgurski. "When the traffic is here in the summertime, at one time I can remember, it took me an hour to get home."
The Gillis Gilkerson group has been conducting work on the site, with one company official saying it remains unsure what the business under construction will actually turn into.
While the beach off-season is in its peak, Lighthouse Road sees major traffic during the spring and summer seasons when visitors from all over come in to enjoy the many beach towns Delaware and Maryland have to offer.
However, some in the area, like Vicky Nelson, say the traffic is a point of concern, but she has found ways to avoid it.
"I just plan around it, I know it's there, and I just plan around it," said Nelson. "If I have to go to the grocery store, I go during the non-peak times. I'll go in the morning, or later on in the evening."
This growing area in a desirable location has some locals hoping someone pumps the brakes soon.
Tags
Locations
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Longtime Ocean City restaurant sees 20 percent drop in revenue
-
UPDATE: Brazilian steakhouse Nossa Casa in Millsboro sells out reservations for soft opening
-
People question impact of new bypass as trucks continue driving through downtown Millsboro
-
UPDATE: MERR crews determine humpback whale nicknamed 'Oil Change' likely died from large ship strike
-
Sussex County Council denies rezoning Atlantic Fields shopping mall on Route 24