The days are already piling up in the year 2025 and in case you've missed any key stories the past few days, here is your Week In Review.
Milford City Council Votes Against Recreational Marijuana
Milford's City Council voted 6-2 Monday to reject the sale of recreational marijuana. While medical marijuana remains legal in the city, the council decided against allowing recreational sales, effectively maintaining a ban on the drug's commercial distribution.
Delayed Trash Pickups in Milton Due to Snowstorm Aftermath
A snowstorm that hit last week continues to disrupt some communities, including Milton, where trash pickups were delayed for several days. Icy berms made it difficult for trucks to reach trash bins, causing ongoing delays in the area.
"Clankers" Installed at Mispillion Bridge
Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has introduced a new safety system at the Mispillion Bridge in Milford. The system, called "Clankers," uses boat buoys to prevent trucks that are too tall from striking the bridge, aiming to enhance safety for both motorists and the infrastructure.
Rep. Sarah McBride Appointed Deputy Whip for Policy
Delaware Representative Sarah McBride has been appointed Deputy Whip for Policy in the state’s House Democratic leadership. McBride will advise leadership on policy priorities.
Tom Carper Reflects on 48 Years of Public Service
In a special segment aired Friday, Coast-TV reflected on Senator Tom Carper's distinguished career. Carper retired after serving Delaware for nearly five decades. Carper reflected on his bipartisan legacy, accomplishments, and the relationships he valued most from his time in office. The full segment is available on CoastTV.com.