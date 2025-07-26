Route 24 safety upgrades, a rejection of short-term rental limits in Ocean City, a water advisory in Lewes, a special election in Milton, and heat hampering the homeless. This is your Week In Review:
MONDAY – Town officials say they are working with the Delaware Department of Transportation to accelerate several improvement projects along Route 24.
Plans include reducing the speed limit along a portion of the roadway, adding a four-way stop at Delaware Avenue, and installing a traffic light at the entrance to the Plantation Lakes community.
TUESDAY - Ocean City residents voted down new rules aimed at short-term rentals. The measure, which would have required a minimum five-night stay in certain areas, was overturned by a narrow margin of 34 votes.
WEDNESDAY - Beachgoers received disappointing news when high levels of fecal indicator bacteria prompted a water quality advisory in Lewes. According to DNREC and Lewes Beach Patrol, the contamination can stem from pet waste, trash, boats, and stormwater runoff, especially following heavy rain.
THURSDAY - Early voting opened Thursday for Delaware’s District 20 special election. The seat was vacated by former Representative Stell Parker Selby. Democrat Alonna Berry and Republican Nikki Miller are vying for the position.
FRIDAY - CoastTV reported on the dangers faced by the homeless during this summer’s extreme heat. The Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown continues to provide food, water, and vital resources. Jim Martin, with the organization, called the situation life-threatening. Officials recently confirmed that a woman died behind a Domino’s restaurant in Georgetown.