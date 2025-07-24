SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Early voting is underway in the special election for Delaware’s District 20 House seat, with Democrat Alonna Berry facing off against Republican Nikki Miller.
The seat was vacated earlier this summer by former Democratic Representative Stell Parker Selby.
Thursday marks the first of 10 early voting days ahead of the Aug. 5 election, and voters are already voicing strong opinions about the two candidates, both of whom bring experience in education to the forefront of their campaigns.
“I voted for Nikki Miller. She’s young. I think she’s a go-getter,” said Kathy Miller, a Milton voter. “I think she’s going to do a good job, and I’m hoping she’s going to get it.”
“I voted for Mrs. Berry because I feel she best represents my values and the values of the regular people; quality of life issues that we’re all concerned about,” said Milton local Jayne Ace-Bosgra.
Miller is a former Cape Henlopen High School principal who says education is at the core of her campaign. Berry, who founded the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence in Georgetown, also has experience in K–12 policy and school funding.
“We voted for Alonna Berry because she stands for all the things we believe in: good education, help for the needy, that sort of thing,” said Timothy and Jeanne Murphy.
“Nikki Miller was actually my son’s principal when he was back in high school at Cape Henlopen, and she was fabulous with the kids there,” said Nichole Disposto. “She was real personable.”
Some voters cited broader political concerns or simply chose to vote along party lines.
“I’m strongly in favor of Alonna Berry representing our district,” said Jan Daily. “I am a registered Democrat, and I cannot support the Republican platform nationally or locally. So I think it’s important that this seat stay Democratic.”
Others expressed continued support for Miller based on past performance.
“I voted for her last time,” said Dennis Herman. “I just feel better with her. I think she can do more for the county.”
Early voting will pause on Sunday, July 27, and resume the following week at both Mariner Middle School and Lewes Elementary School:
- July 28–29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- July 30–Aug. 3: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.