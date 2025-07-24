MILTON, Del.- Early voting begins for the special election to fill Delaware’s 20th House District seat, following the resignation of Stell Parker Selby last month.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, district locals can vote early today, July 24, at Lewes Elementary School or Mariner Middle School. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and remain open on Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26.
Early voting will pause on Sunday, July 27, and resume the following week:
- July 28–29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- July 30–Aug. 3: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 5.
The special election was triggered by Parker Selby’s resignation on June 24, citing health concerns. Two candidates are running to replace her: Democrat Alonna Berry and Republican Nikki Miller.
Miller, a former Cape Henlopen High School principal, said education is at the core of her campaign. Berry, who founded the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence in Georgetown, also has experience in K–12 policy and school funding.
Officials say absentee voting is also available. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, Aug. 1. Completed ballots must be returned to the Sussex County Department of Elections office in Georgetown by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots will not be accepted at early voting sites or polling places.