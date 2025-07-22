MILLSBORO, Del. - Town leaders in Millsboro held their first DelDOT committee meeting on July 21 to discuss ways of improving traffic congestion and safety in the area.
Issues addressed at the meeting included the potential installation of a four-way stop at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Route 24, as well as adding a red-light intersection outside the Plantation Lakes development on Route 24. Leaders said they are ready to install stop signs and poles but they have to wait for approval from DelDOT.
Town leaders also said they would like to reduce the speed limit on Route 24 down to 35 mph from Lewis Road to Delaware Avenue to reduce accidents with proper enforcement. The committee drafted a letter to Delaware State Police about starting a partnership for speed enforcement on Route 24.
Another topic of discussion was creating a plan for traffic management of intersections around the Millsboro Bypass.
Following the meeting, town officials said they requested timelines for the proposed traffic improvements from DelDOT and invited representatives from the department to attend their next meeting.
The committee does not have a final timeline for these projects yet but said they hope to cement a plan with DelDOT officials soon.