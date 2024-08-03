It was a busy week on Delmarva for any of those stories that may have slipped by you, here is your Week In Review:
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) confirmed that eight sentinel chickens tested positive for the West Nile virus. According to the Delmarva Chicken Association, the virus has only been detected in sentinel chickens, indicating no outbreak in broiler chickens used for food.
Tuesday: Seal Sighting in Lewes
On Tuesday, a visitor at Cape Shores Beach in Lewes reported a seal sighting. The Lewes Police Department received multiple calls about the seal, prompting the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) to monitor the situation. The seal has since returned to the wild.
Wednesday: Senator Coons Targets AI Replicas
Delaware Senator Chris Coons is co-sponsoring the "No Fakes" Act to address the misuse of artificial intelligence. The legislation aims to protect individuals from unauthorized replicas of their voices and likenesses, holding creators of these digital replicas liable for damages and requiring online services to remove them promptly.
Thursday: Heat Advisory on Delmarva
Thursday, a heat advisory was issued for Delmarva as temperatures soared. Despite the heat, people were outside enjoying their day, finding ways to cool down whenever and wherever possible.
Friday: New Development in Milton
Developers in Milton are eyeing a plot of land between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road near Mariner Middle School for a new development called Scarlett Oaks. The proposed development includes 163 homes—64 single-family homes and 99 townhomes—and designates 23 acres for open space. The revised plan will be reviewed by the town council on Monday.