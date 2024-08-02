LEWES, Del. - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the state on Thursday and it's expected to last in to Friday.
The temperature was just three degrees away from the hottest temperature experienced this summer. The hottest temperature so far is 97 degrees, on Thursday, it was 94 degrees.
Many people visited Lewes Public Beach, finding shade under an umbrella or swimming in the water.
Strohm Edwards, Captain of the Lewes Beach Patrol, shared that the safety of his lifeguards is a top priority. "We are taking frequent breaks. We are making sure they are sitting under an umbrella and they're staying hydrated," said Edwards. "We keep waters and Gatorade on our Polaris, I'm always delivering something cool to drink for our guards."
Despite the heat, people were still getting in their exercise whether they were riding bikes, running or playing tennis.
Benton Albright typically plays one or two sets of tennis which can last up to two hours. Today, he limited his time to one hour and shared he was taking precautions to avoid a heat stroke.
"The breeze is really helpful to cool us down. We brought water and there's a water station we keep walking over to every once in a while."
However, many are still struggling with this heat.
Be sure to check CoastTV as meteorologists provide updates regarding the heat advisory track thunderstorms expected to roll in this weekend.