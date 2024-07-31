WASHINGTON, D.C. — Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly integral part of our lives. While there are a lot of benefits, it can also be dangerous. Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators, including Delaware's Chris Coons, introduced the "No Fakes" Act. The goal of the legislation is to protect people from unauthorized digital replicas of their voices and likenesses.
The "No Fakes" Act would hold creators of these digital replicas liable for damages and require online services to remove them immediately. It includes First Amendment protections and has garnered support from both political parties to address this pressing issue.
Endorsed by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Recording Industry Association of America, the Motion Picture Association, and numerous other entertainment organizations, the bill has broad backing.
"Everyone deserves the right to own and protect their voice and likeness, no matter if you're Taylor Swift or anyone else," said Senator Coons. "Generative AI can be used as a tool to foster creativity, but that can't come at the expense of the unauthorized exploitation of anyone's voice or likeness. I am grateful for the bipartisan partnership of Senators Blackburn, Klobuchar, and Tillis and the support of stakeholders from across the entertainment and technology industries as we work to find the balance between the promise of AI and protecting the inherent dignity we all have in our own personhood. I am excited to watch this bill build support on Capitol Hill and beyond, and will work to pass it into law as soon as possible."
You can view the full text of the bill here. For a simplified one-page explanation you can follow this link.