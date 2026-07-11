In the middle of a busy summer here along the coast, it is easy to miss a story along the way. To keep you up to date, this is your Week In Review.
Monday — CoastTV got a look at the completed $43 million upgrade to the Freeman Arts Pavilion after more than a year of construction. The improvements include a new stage and expanded lawn, box and traditional seating, increasing the venue's capacity to about 4,000 people while offering a more immersive experience for concertgoers.
Tuesday — A controversial concrete dune crossover at Prime Hook Beach will have to be removed after the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control upheld its decision to deny an after-the-fact permit for the structure. State officials said the crossover was built without the required approval in a protected coastal area and functions as a driveway rather than a permitted dune crossover. Officials also said the structure could increase erosion, create storm debris and threaten sensitive coastal habitat.
Wednesday — More than 300 lifeguards from across the Mid-Atlantic competed in the Mid-Atlantic Lifeguard Championships, testing their speed, strength and endurance in a series of events. Organizers said the competitions are modeled after the skills lifeguards use during real-life rescue situations.
Thursday — Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions continue across Sussex County. A state climatologist and University of Delaware professor said drought is determined not only by how much rain falls, but by how much of that rainfall is absorbed into the ground and retained.
Friday — Healthcare options in Sussex County are set to expand after the Millsboro Town Council granted final site plan approval for a new Beebe Healthcare campus. Beebe Healthcare said the first phase of the project will include an emergency department and a walk-in clinic, with plans for the campus to eventually become a three-story facility.