A mysterious tree die-off, a barge fire in the Delaware Bay, and new legislation affecting student cellphone use. For the stories you may have missed, this is your Week In Review:
Monday: The U.S. Forest Service is investigating why white oak trees are dying in Redden State Forest. Experts are testing samples from affected trees in hopes of determining the cause, but so far, the exact reason for the die-off remains unknown.
Tuesday: A barge carrying salvage metal caught fire in the Delaware Bay near Woodland Beach. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said the vessel was moved into shallower water so emergency crews could more safely work to extinguish the flames.
Wednesday: Jill Hicks, the former president of the Sussex Preservation Coalition, announced she is running for the Sussex County District 5 council seat. The seat is currently held by John Rieley.
Thursday: A winter storm brought another round of snow to the Delmarva Peninsula. The system followed a dramatic shift in weather conditions, with some areas seeing temperatures swing by as much as 50 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday: A new bill introduced in Delaware would limit student cellphone use during school hours. The proposal would require each school district and charter school to create its own policy restricting phone use, with exceptions allowed for emergencies, medical needs or educational accommodations.