SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - In a release on March 11, smart-growth advocate Jill Hicks announced that she will run for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat in the November 2026 election. Hicks plans to seek the Democratic nomination for the seat.
“County Council will soon be making decisions on planning and land use that will affect our lives for the next 10 years,” Hicks said in the release. “It’s vital to have a council member committed to change. I am that person. I am committed to bringing common-sense change and affordability priorities to the council.”
According to the release, Hicks most recently served on the Sussex County Land Use Reform Working Group, which recommended 20 major actions the council could take to better align growth with services and infrastructure.
In the release, Hicks also announced that she resigned as president of the Sussex Preservation Coalition, a group she co-founded with Sussex County Council member Jane Gruenebaum.
CoastTV spoke to Hicks, who says she looks forward to connecting with community members across District Five.
"I have a lot of energy. I'm used to advocating. I'm used to planning and making those plans come to fruition through bringing people together that can make it happen," Hicks told CoastTV. "I want to go to doors. I would love to do meet and greets. It's a I love to bring people together to talk about, understand what their concerns are, but also ask, what kind of solutions do they have?"
Hicks said she became active in land-use issues after developers proposed building in a forest and wetlands area near her home.
If elected, Hicks said she would promote policies supporting livable and affordable communities, smart land-use decisions, and infrastructure that keeps pace with development.
Hicks also said she would focus on protecting the environment, preserving farmland, and supporting public education and emergency services.
John Rieley, current Sussex County Councilman for District Five, says he expects a clean debate. Rieley tells CoastTV that the two candidates have a considerable amount in common.
"We need to stick to the issues, stick to the topics. You know, not to throw mud or be personal. This is about public service and being willing to step up and serve to benefit the community," says Rieley. "I have a conviction that it's good for people to have a choice. So, you know, she stepped up, and I said, " This will be an experience that you'll, you'll always remember. And, you know, we both pledge to run positive campaigns."
According to the release, Hicks graduated from Penn State University with a degree in music and later worked for Wawa in several roles, including store manager, real estate manager, director of purchasing and coffee procurement, and director of marketing and supply chain information technology.
After retiring from Wawa, Hicks taught music in elementary and middle schools for 11 years.
Hicks lives in the Chapel Green community in Lewes with her husband, Bill.