Catch up on some of the news you may have missed with Week In Review:
MONDAY: CoastTV reported on a deadly crash that happened on Friday on Route 1. Police say a dump truck slammed into another vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision that left two people dead and several others injured. In the wake of this crash and others in the area, residents told CoastTV they’re increasingly concerned about road safety.
TUESDAY: People across Delmarva — and much of the United States — witnessed the northern lights multiple times this week. It’s rare to see them this far south, but a recent solar storm made the colorful display visible for many.
WEDNESDAY: The new Sussex County Family Courthouse officially opened in Georgetown. The 107,000-square-foot facility is significantly larger than the old building and features updated technology, expanded camera systems, and enhanced safety measures.
THURSDAY: The Delaware House of Representatives passed a bill allowing lawmakers to participate remotely in certain situations. Remote participation will be permitted only during special or extraordinary sessions and requires approval from the House speaker.
FRIDAY: In Millsboro, a grant and support from the nonprofit Clothing Our Kids will provide 1,000 pairs of shoes to children in need in Sussex County.