DOVER, Del. — The Delaware House of Representatives has approved a resolution that permits lawmakers to attend and vote in special legislative sessions remotely, under specific conditions.
House Substitute 1 for House Resolution 19 passed in a 22-15 vote on Nov. 13, with one member abstaining and three absent. The measure allows remote participation in special sessions held outside the General Assembly's regular period, which runs from the second Tuesday in January to the first day of July.
Under the resolution, a lawmaker may participate remotely only with approval from the Speaker of the House, and a quorum must still be physically present in Dover. Any House member attending remotely must appear on camera when voting or responding to roll calls.
Supporters say the change reflects the evolving needs of the legislature. Critics argue that it could erode the value of in-person debate.
Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown (D District 17) is co-sponsor of the Resolution. In a CoastTV exclusive in June, Minor-Brown said a solution to then-District 20 Rep. Stell Parker Selby's absence was virtual voting. While similar, Resolution 19 is not what Minor-Brown was proposing at that time, as this resolution only applies to special sessions. Parker Selby resigned after missing every day of the legislative session.
The Delaware State Senate already allows remote participation, making the House’s move a step toward alignment between the two chambers.