From wineries to elections, offshore wind and more, here is your Week In Review.
Twin Branch Winery Looking For Community Support
Milton’s Twin Branch Winery, which has been closed for nearly a year, wants to reopen but the business is facing ongoing permit issues. Owners are now looking for community support to help speed up the permitting process in hopes that they will be able to reopen their doors sooner rather than later.
Historic wins in local and national politics
Tuesday saw a wave of historic election results across the nation and Delmarva played a roll. Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks and Delaware’s Lisa Blunt Rochester have both won seats in the U.S. Senate, marking the first time two Black women will serve simultaneously in the chamber. Additionally, Delaware’s Sarah McBride became the first transgender woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ocean City officials optimistic on offshore wind stance
Following Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential race, Ocean City officials opposing offshore wind projects are hopeful that their concerns may now find a more receptive audience in Washington. Local leaders have long voiced concerns over the visual and environmental impact of these developments.
Delaware’s Return Day continues a tradition of unity
Thursday marked Delaware’s historic Return Day, a 200-year-old event where political rivals bury the hatchet after election season. The ceremony celebrates bipartisan unity and draws residents from across the state to partake in the longstanding tradition.
Milton proposes new downtown parking solution
On Friday, Milton officials unveiled plans for a new downtown parking lot. Expected to add approximately 60 spaces, the proposed lot would effectively double the current parking capacity, aiming to ease congestion and enhance accessibility for local businesses and visitors alike.