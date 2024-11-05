Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester will be the next U.S. Senator from Delaware. She also becomes the first woman senator in state history, and joins a small group of history makers; only three black women, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have served in the U.S. Senate. Blunt Rochester and Maryland's Angela Alsobrooks have been campaigning to join them after winning their primaries earlier this year.
The Associated Press called Blunt Rochester as the winner without any reporting precincts.
Blunt Rochester, who once interned for current Senator Tom Carper when he was in the House and also served in Carper’s Cabinet when he was governor, will now be the person who succeeds Carper in the Senate. In 2023, Carper announced he would not seek re-election. It set in motion the successful effort by Blunt Rochester to run for his seat.
The 62-year-old is completing her fourth term as Delaware's lone member in the House of Representatives. She is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.