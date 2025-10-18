It was a busy week across Delmarva — from coastal flooding and major development plans to new state programs and seasonal changes. Here’s a look back at the headlines making news this week.
MONDAY
Flooding was reported up and down the coast after the weekend nor’easter. In Bethany Beach, Lewes, and Slaughter Beach, and even near the Inlet Bridge, high water covered roads and caused traffic issues throughout coastal communities.
TUESDAY
Lewes wrapped up its paid parking season, turning off meters for the year. The city is among the last on Delmarva to end paid parking, leaving Ocean City as the lone holdout, with meters still running through Halloween.
WEDNESDAY
A major development proposal that would bring Costco, Target, and Whole Foods to Sussex County took a step forward. The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for the 700,000-square-foot project known as Atlantic Fields, planned off Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road. The development still needs further approvals before moving ahead.
THURSDAY
Flooding was back in the spotlight during the Mayors of Delmarva forum. Chincoteague officials said repeated flooding continues to impact low-lying neighborhoods on the island’s south side. The town is urging federal agencies to accelerate long-delayed protection projects.
FRIDAY
Delaware State Police continued preparations for the state’s new Permit to Purchase gun law, which takes effect on November 16. Once in place, the law will require applicants to complete a safety course, be fingerprinted and photographed, and pass a background check to obtain a handgun permit.