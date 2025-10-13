LEWES, Del. - People in Lewes dealt with major flooding Monday as a result of a nor'easter.
During high tide around 2:30 p.m., Savannah Road was covered with several inches of water. Some drivers went through the water, while others could be seen turning around.
John Phelps and his family, who live in Lewes, say they had their bags packed incase it got any worse.
"It's been wild," said Phelps. "I'm hoping that it stays down today so tonight we can get some sleep and not worry about the cars."
One person who works at the Lewes Daily Market on Savannah Road tells CoastTV they closed three hours early, due to flooding covering their parking lot.