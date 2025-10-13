LONG NECK, Del. — Residents across Delaware’s coast are assessing the damage after a powerful nor’easter brought widespread flooding, water rescues, and lingering high tide threats through the weekend.
In Long Neck, residents reported some of the worst flooding in years.
“It was definitely as high as the porch. The pier was completely underwater and so were the side slopes where boats could go,” said Patty Flanagan. “This is the worst system since I’ve been here.”
“It's been a bad season. I've been here since 2019, so I'm fairly seasoned to it, but I've found the drains are having more problems,” said a Long Neck resident around high tide Monday afternoon.
First responders were called to several incidents over the weekend, including a medical emergency in the Pot Nets Coveside community on Oct. 12 that required a high-water rescue vehicle.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company assisted Sussex County paramedics, who were unable to reach the patient due to floodwaters. Crews deployed specialized vehicles — Utility 80-14 from the Oak Orchard station and Utility 80-11, already operating in the area — to transport medics and the patient to higher ground near the Fairfield development.
Firefighters say the vehicles are essential for severe weather responses.
“We use it in winter for snow and in deeper water to open up paths for engines and brush trucks,” said Patrick Miller with Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. “Yesterday, we used it three times — twice for medical emergencies and once for a water rescue after a car got stuck.”
Crews also used dry suits and inflatable boats to reach stranded drivers and remove them from submerged vehicles, bringing them safely to waiting medical teams on higher ground.