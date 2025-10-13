Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At moderate flood level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong coastal storm will continue to impact the region through today. Moderate to major coastal flood impacts are likely. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching are possible due to very high surf conditions. Interests along the Atlantic coast, Delaware Bay and its tidal tributaries, back bays, and tidal waterways should remain alert for forecast updates during this significant coastal flood event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/03 PM 8.5 2.8 2.3 Moderate 14/04 AM 6.7 1.0 2.2 Minor 14/05 PM 7.4 1.7 1.5 Minor 15/05 AM 5.8 0.1 1.2 None 15/06 PM 6.2 0.5 0.4 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/02 PM 7.8 3.2 2.9 Moderate 14/03 AM 6.0 1.3 2.4 Minor 14/04 PM 6.9 2.2 2.2 Minor 15/04 AM 5.3 0.7 1.7 None 15/05 PM 5.7 1.0 1.1 None &&