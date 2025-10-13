Indian River VFC utility vehicle

Utility 80-14, a specialized high water rescue vehicle, transported medics and the patient from the flooded area to higher ground. Courtesy of Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. 

MILLSBORO, Del.- The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was called on October 12 to assist the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad with a medical emergency in Pot Nets Coveside that required a high water rescue vehicle.

The agency says fire crews responded to assist Sussex County Paramedics, who were unable to reach a patient in the flood-affected Pot Nets Coveside community.

Utility 80-14, a specialized high water rescue vehicle from the Oak Orchard station, and Utility 80-11, a multi-purpose utility vehicle already operating in the Long Neck area, responded to assist paramedics in reaching the scene. Fire crews used these vehicles to transport medics and the patient from the flooded area to higher ground near the Fairfield development, where the patient was then taken to a nearby medical facility for further care.

Indian River VFC Rescue

Flooded roads required high water utility vehicles. Courtesy of Indian River Volunteer River Company.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said its utility units are important to operations in areas prone to flooding or other water-related emergencies, allowing them to reach people who may otherwise be cut off during storms or high tide conditions.

