With the election just days away, and Halloween potentially taking up some of your time this week, it is easy to miss a story here or there, so to get you up to speed we have your Week In Review.
The City of Lewes Begins Water Main Construction Following Pipe Failure
Monday — The City of Lewes started water main construction this week after months of preparation. Crews are fusing the new pipe, which comes two months after an older pipe failed in August, triggering a water emergency.
Sussex Tech High School Breaks Ground on New Building
Tuesday — A large crowd gathered as shovels broke ground for the new Sussex Tech High School building. Students, faculty, and community members cheered as construction officially got underway. The new facility, expected to be completed by 2027, will offer additional classes, clubs, and opportunities for students, according to the school.
Milford Secures Future of State's Only BMX Track
Wednesday — The City of Milford has approved a five-year lease with First State BMX, securing the future of Delaware’s only BMX track. The nonprofit, located behind Milford High School, has over 200 members and hosts races throughout the year.
Halloween Festivities Take Over Delmarva
Thursday — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force across Delmarva as Halloween celebrations reached the coast. In Lewes, festivities were lively and full of fun, family, and candy.
Delaware Experiences Record Drought
Friday — Delaware set a new drought record, going 35 consecutive days without rain. The ongoing dry conditions continue to affect farmers, vineyards, and water usage across the state. A burn ban, implemented on October 15, remains in effect due to the drought and shows no signs of being lifted soon.