LEWES, Del. - The streets of downtown Lewes transformed into a vibrant Halloween spectacle Thursday night, as families, children and even pets donned costumes for an evening of trick-or-treating.
The words “trick-or-treat” echoed through the community, as excited voices filled the air. Parents and kids alike celebrated the annual tradition, showcasing creativity and a strong sense of community.
Families like the Mannings and the Pfaffs embraced the spooky festivities, relishing the chance to connect with friends and neighbors.
Longtime resident Bobbe Sade dressed as a witch, a costume she wears each year to add a touch of magic for the children.
“It’s part of a childhood, you know? I’m hoping I can make memories for them,” Sade said.
As night the night went on, Lewes was alive with laughter, costumes, and decorations, creating cherished memories that will last long after the candy is gone.
This annual celebration reminds residents of the joy of community and the thrill of Halloween.