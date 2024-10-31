Halloween in downtown Lewes

The streets of downtown Lewes were filled with trick-or-treaters in all different types of costumes.

LEWES, Del. - The streets of downtown Lewes transformed into a vibrant Halloween spectacle Thursday night, as families, children and even pets donned costumes for an evening of trick-or-treating.

Streets

Downtown Lewes streets full of different costumed characters.

The words “trick-or-treat” echoed through the community, as excited voices filled the air. Parents and kids alike celebrated the annual tradition, showcasing creativity and a strong sense of community.

Dinosaur Costume

A young boy rocking his dinosaur costume.

Families like the Mannings and the Pfaffs embraced the spooky festivities, relishing the chance to connect with friends and neighbors.

Longtime resident Bobbe Sade dressed as a witch, a costume she wears each year to add a touch of magic for the children.

“It’s part of a childhood, you know? I’m hoping I can make memories for them,” Sade said.

As night the night went on, Lewes was alive with laughter, costumes, and decorations, creating cherished memories that will last long after the candy is gone.

Shark twins

A mother and her daughter twinning in their shark costumes.

This annual celebration reminds residents of the joy of community and the thrill of Halloween.

The Flash and Jessie

The Flash (DC) and Jessie (Toy Story) geared up for trick-or-treating.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you