MILFORD, Del. - In a city council meeting Oct. 28, Milford renewed their lease with First State BMX. It will be a five-year lease that will run until 2029.
The non-profit BMX track, located behind Milford High School, has sat on Milford property since 2000. According to First State president, Kime Hill, it is the only BMX track that is sanctioned by USA BMX in Delaware.
Kime Hill says that people come from all over the first state, as well as Maryland, to enjoy the track.
First State BMX has multiple large events and races throughout the year with racers on the big track ranging from three years old to mid 60s, according to Kime Hill.
Kime Hill's son, Kyle Hill, has raced on the track for at least a decade.
"I've seen an entire new wave of kids come through here, so I think it's great for the community, and I love it myself. It's active. It gets kids outside," said Kyle Hill.
First State BMX is a family affair, with Kyle Hill's grandfather, Harold Rutledge, lending a helping hand. He used to ride at the track too.
"I don't ride at the same level they do, I can tell you that." said Rutledge. "But it allows me to participate in the things that my grandchildren do."
First State BMX has over 200 members and plans to keep growing.
Thanksgiving weekend, the track will hold what has been nicknamed by riders as the "Delaware Mini Grands" where riders from across the northeast will come to compete.