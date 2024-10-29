GEORGETOWN, Del.- A large crowd gathered Tuesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown, featuring students, faculty, and community members who eagerly participated in the ceremonial event.
“I think this will definitely help future students,” said Hailey Hughes, a current student. “It will provide a more structured and formal education, along with a better campus.”
Samantha Haas, an alumna and school board member, expressed optimism about the school’s future. “They’re opening up so many more doors for students,” Haas said, highlighting the potential for expanded programs and opportunities."
Superintendent Dr. Kevin E. Carson emphasized the impact of the new facility on the community. “We’re extremely excited about what the new Sussex Technical High School brings for our students, both day and evening,” Dr. Carson said. “Workforce demands are increasing, and this will allow us to grow significantly.”
The new building is expected to be completed by 2027, aiming to enhance the educational experience with additional classes, clubs, and opportunities for students.