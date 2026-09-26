MONDAY: The high cost of diesel fuel is putting pressure on local farmers.
At Ritter Farms, crews use about 200 gallons of fuel every day to operate the machinery needed to harvest their crops. With diesel prices in the mid-to-high $6-per-gallon range, the cost of fuel is taking a significant bite out of the farm's bottom line.
TUESDAY: In the wake of a tragic hunting death, Sharon Lopez, the daughter of Maria Chilele Soto, spoke with CoastTV as she processes the loss of her mother, who was shot and killed.
"They're treating it like it was something small when it's not. It's something big." Says Lopez.
According to Delaware State Police, the shooter, 74-year-old Walter Moorhead, said he thought he was shooting at a deer.
WEDNESDAY: After storms battered the coast throughout the week, Ocean City beaches experienced erosion as strong currents pulled sand away from the shoreline.
Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean said erosion along the beach is nothing out of the ordinary for the town.
THURSDAY: Several buoys washed up on area beaches, including one in Dewey Beach.
DNREC said buoys were also found in Bethany Beach and York Beach. The buoys traveled all the way from Cape May. DNREC is warning beachgoers not to touch them.
FRIDAY: Organizers canceled the Oceans Calling Festival.
Tides, flooding and high winds made it unsafe to finish setting up the stages for the event. The festival has faced weather-related cancellations in the past.