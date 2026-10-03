Monday: Major erosion in Dewey Beach stripped sand away from the shoreline. Similar scenes were reported up and down Delmarva, along with flooding and wind damage.
Tuesday: Gov. Matt Meyer examined some of the storm damage across Sussex County. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said it will be able to repair some damaged dunes and beaches, but federal assistance will be needed for some larger issues.
Wednesday: New testing raised concerns about microplastics in the Delaware River watershed, including the Murderkill River. Researchers tested 22 sites across four states and said they found plastic pollution at every site, including clothing fibers and pieces of plastic packaging.
Thursday: New consumer protection laws took effect in Maryland. One law protects consumers from dynamic pricing, while the other requires businesses that sell essential products to allow shoppers to pay with cash.
Friday: More than $100,000 was awarded through the Georgetown Recreation, Education, Arts Trust Fund, better known as the GREAT Fund. The fund is supported through a building permit surcharge in Georgetown. The money is awarded to nonprofits for capital improvements, salaries or fundraising.