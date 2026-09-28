Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While additional flooding during high tides is expected to be spotty minor, persistent minor flooding is still expected for back bays into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 5.9 1.2 1.4 None 29/11 AM 6.1 1.5 0.8 Minor 29/11 PM 5.1 0.5 0.8 None 30/12 PM 6.0 1.3 0.7 Minor 01/12 AM 4.8 0.2 0.7 None &&