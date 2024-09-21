Another week is in the books here along the coast, for any of the news stories you may have missed, here is your Week In Review:
Dagsboro Considers Limiting Alcohol Sales, Business Owners Push Back
Monday: Dagsboro town officials are reviewing an ordinance that would reduce the hours restaurants and bars can sell alcohol. Currently, alcohol sales are permitted from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., but the new proposal would delay the start to 11:30 a.m. and move closing time to 11 p.m. The measure has faced opposition from local business owners, who argue the restrictions could hurt their bottom line.
Georgetown Celebrates Constitution Day with Patriotic Fanfare
Tuesday: History enthusiasts gathered in Georgetown to mark Constitution Day, celebrating the signing of one of America’s foundational documents. Attendees dressed in era-specific clothing, waved American flags, and joined in patriotic songs as part of the festivities.
Lewes Residents Resist Proposed Pickleball Courts
Wednesday: In Sussex County, some residents of the Anchors Run subdivision near Lewes are opposing plans to build pickleball courts in their community. Developers are looking to expand housing and add recreational spaces, but existing homeowners have voiced concerns about the potential noise from the courts.
Sen. Carper Secures $10 Million for Beach Replenishment
Thursday: U.S. Senator Tom Carper announced that $10 million in federal funds will go toward the beach replenishment project north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. The project is critical after two breaches in the dunes earlier this year, which raised concerns about coastal erosion and storm vulnerability.
Gas Prices Drop Below $3 in Sussex County
Friday: Sussex County residents are getting some relief at the pump as gas prices fall below $3 per gallon. Local prices have dropped to $2.98, lower than the national average of $3.22. This marks a significant decrease from last year when Sussex County prices averaged $3.66.