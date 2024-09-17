GEORGETOWN, Del. - People gathered in Georgetown Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution with bell ringing, our nation's songs, and a reading of key documents that shape the nation's laws.
The event, part of the town’s annual “Constitution Day” festivities, featured community members dressed in historically inspired clothing.
Alice Min, a regular attendee, said the day serves as an important reminder of constitutional rights.
"It’s important to remind the generations now about our constitutional rights and the laws of the land,” Min said.
The gathering also included the singing of the national anthem by Cathy Gorman, who emphasized the importance of remembering what governs the country.
“Everybody needs to refresh their memory about the Constitution, and what is does for our country,” Gorman said.
Mayor Bill West attended the event, praising the community for coming together to celebrate.
“When you can have people smiling and telling each other to have a good day, it means we’ve done something right for the country,” West said.
The papers were signed 237 years ago, and still hold the spot of one of the most important documents in American history.