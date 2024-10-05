DELMARVA - From the laws governing liquor permits to the rules allowing dogs on the beach and more, a lot happened this past week. If you missed any of it don't worry, this is your Week In Review.
Monday: Liquor Permit Application Process Goes Online
Worcester County is streamlining its liquor permit application process for one-day events. CoastTV reported that the county has now moved this process online. According to the deputy director of permitting, the shift to an online platform is intended to make the process easier for everyone involved.
Tuesday: Dogs Allowed Back on Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk
October 1st marked the return of dogs to Rehoboth Beach and the boardwalk. Furry friends, as long as they are on a leash, are now welcome through April 30th. During the busy summer months, dogs are not allowed, but this time of year offers a chance for owners and their pets to enjoy the sand and surf together.
Wednesday: Poor Cell Service in Ocean Pines Raises Safety Concerns
Frustration over poor cell service in Ocean Pines is growing, with concerns now extending beyond inconvenience to public safety. The Ocean Pines Police Department is working with Worcester County officials and Verizon to find a solution to the issue.
Thursday: Dock Workers' Strike Ends, Panic Buying Unnecessary
A strike affecting dock workers along the East and Gulf Coasts came to an end on Thursday. A deal was reached after just three days. Some panic buying had already started to set in on Delmarva, local stores were low on toilet paper even though that is a domestic product that was not impacted by the strike in the first place.
Friday: Delaware Volunteers Aid Hurricane Victims
Delaware residents got together to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Helene. Volunteers at Old Paths Church of Christ gathered essential items including water, food, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies. Trucks carrying these supplies have already been sent to Georgia and North Carolina.