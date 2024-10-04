GEORGETOWN, Del. - Old Paths Church of Christ is hosting a Hurricane Helene relief donation drive. It began Sept. 30 and ends Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.
Volunteers are packing boxes with the donations and loading them on a trailer from 12-2 p.m. on Oct. 4 to head to North Carolina on Oct. 5.
One trailer was loaded and is being sent to Macon, Georgia.
The volunteers are collecting items like cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, food, household items and pet supplies.
Oct. 4 is the deadline for the first round of donations, but items will continue to be accepted and sent to places in need of relief.
Volunteer Sandy Daisey hopes to lift the spirits of those affected by the hurricane.
"I'm so blessed and I want to share with others, and I want to let those people know that they are loved. They need everything. They've lost everything."
Organizer Sherry Long has worked all week for those in need.
"This is people helping people. Doing what we're supposed to do. Being a family - someone's hurting, you step in and you do what you're supposed to do."
Long plans to continue helping for as long as it's needed.
"It's just amazing that so many people answered the call, no matter what, everything else set aside, and just want to help."