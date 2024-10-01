REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Excited barks echoed along the boardwalk on Oct. 1 as dogs were welcomed back to Rehoboth Beach, much to the delight of their owners. The annual return marks a special day for many dog lovers in the community.
Anne Oreskovich, who has three dogs, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I look forward to October first every year. They love the fact that they can interact with people and meet lots of kids.”
Another dog owner, Nancy Bowers, mentioned how she would like bringing her golden retriever Bodie during the summer time.
“It would be nice because there are more things open,” Bowers said.
Kevin McKenney also shared his joy for him and his pug, stating, “It feels like freedom. I see the difference in her. She really loves being out here again.”
As the boardwalk buzzed with excitement, the long wait since April came to a joyful close, with dogs happily mingling and exploring their beloved beach once more.
Other beach town's rules for dogs on the beach and boardwalk vary.