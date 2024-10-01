DELMARVA - With the start of the off-season, dogs are now welcome to hit the sands and boardwalk along the coast. During this time, there are different dates for coastal towns for owners to be aware of.
Rehoboth Beach:
- The town says that leashed dogs are allowed on the beach and boardwalk from Oct. 1 until April 30.
Bethany Beach:
- Leashed dogs can visit the beach and boardwalk from Oct. 1 to May 14. Also, the town says licenses are required and tags must be worn.
South Bethany:
- According to the town, beaches are open to leashed dogs from Oct. 16 to May 14.
Fenwick Island:
- The town says that leashed dogs can visit the beach between Oct. 1 and April 30.
Ocean City
- Pet owners can bring their leashed dogs to the beach and boardwalk from Oct. 1 to April 30.