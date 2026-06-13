A delayed traffic light, a corporate voting debate and a possible change to Delaware’s last call are in the news, and this is your Week in Review.
MONDAY: A new traffic light at Holland Glade Road and Coastal Highway in the Rehoboth Beach area was expected to be activated, but the signal did not turn on as planned. The light has been under construction for months. Once work is complete, the project is expected to include new turning lanes, a crossover and the new signal.
TUESDAY: Fenwick Island’s corporate voting debate moved beyond town limits after a new Delaware House bill was introduced that would ban corporations from voting in local elections statewide. The ACLU says corporate voting can dilute the power of individual voters, while Fenwick Island’s mayor argues local towns should be able to decide their own election rules. House Bill 430 awaits consideration by the full House.
WEDNESDAY: Delaware lawmakers considered a bill to modernize the state’s 911 system. The proposal would move Delaware to a Next Generation 911 network, allowing dispatchers to receive photos, videos and better location information from people reporting emergencies. The bill would also increase the state’s monthly 911 phone surcharge, which has not changed since 2001. The bill remains in committee.
THURSDAY: Construction continued on the former Roses property along 94th Street in Ocean City. The 17-acre site is being redeveloped into Bayside Shops at 94th, with a new 48,000-square-foot Acme, nearly 11,000 square feet of additional retail space and townhomes on nearby land. The project is expected to be complete by late 2026 or early 2027.
FRIDAY: Delaware lawmakers considered a bill that would allow bars to stay open one hour later, moving last call from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. The extra hour would be optional, with towns and counties able to decide whether to allow it by ordinance. The bill passed the Delaware House and now awaits consideration in the Senate.