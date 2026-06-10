DELAWARE - Delaware lawmakers are considering a bill that would modernize the state's 911 system by giving dispatchers access to photos, videos and enhanced location information from people reporting emergencies, while also creating a funding mechanism to support the upgrades.
The proposal would transition Delaware from its current Enhanced 911 system to a Next Generation 911 network, allowing emergency communications centers to receive multimedia information from callers and improve the way information is shared with first responders.
"Law enforcement and the public safety system is always a moving target," said Millsboro Police Chief David Moyer. "We need to make sure that we're keeping up to date where society is."
According to the bill, the upgraded system would allow dispatchers to receive photos and videos from people reporting emergencies. Delaware's dispatch centers already have text-to-911 capabilities since 2018, but the proposal would expand the state's emergency communications infrastructure with additional technology upgrades.
Supporters say the changes could help first responders gain a clearer picture of emergency situations before arriving on scene and improve response efforts when time is critical.
"I think it sounds great because a lot of people get in situations where they can't talk," said Wayne Bradley, a Sussex County resident. "That way they can still find them. It's pretty important."
The legislation would also fund updated mapping technology, software systems, cybersecurity protections and backup networks designed to keep 911 services operational during emergencies.
Chief Moyer said the proposed upgrades are necessary as demands on emergency services continue to grow.
"Anytime that demand goes up, it puts a strain on the public safety aspect," Moyer said. "These upgrades allow us not only to improve our 911 systems, but make sure that we're keeping up with the cost of maintaining these 911 systems."
Delaware's current 911 system is funded through a monthly fee of $0.60 per phone line. With the new bill it would increase that monthly fee which hasn't changed since 2001.
Under the bill, the state would be able to adjust the surcharge in the future to help cover the costs of planning, operating and maintaining the upgraded emergency communications network.
"It's an additional cost, yes," Moyer said. "But in a time of emergency, you don't want anything delaying that help that's coming to help you."
Supporters argue the upgrades are needed to keep pace with advances in technology and Delaware's growing population, which has increased from roughly 800,000 residents in 2001 to more than 1 million today.
The bill has been assigned to the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee in the House.