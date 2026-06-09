REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A new traffic light planned for the intersection of Holland Glade Road and Coastal Highway is not turning on as expected.
A DelDOT spokesperson said the signal will not be activated Monday. DelDOT is waiting for the project’s contractor to explain why the light is not ready and when it will begin operating.
The project has been under construction for months near the outlets in the Rehoboth Beach area. Once complete, the work will add a new traffic signal, turn lanes and a crossover allowing drivers from Holland Glade Road to cross Route 1.
Drivers have seen cones, lane shifts and construction equipment along the busy stretch of Coastal Highway since last fall. When activated, the signal is expected to help traffic flow from Holland Glade Road onto Route 1. However, it will also add another stoplight to an already busy corridor.
The new light will join 13 other traffic signals on Coastal Highway between Five Points and Rehoboth Beach.