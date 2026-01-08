REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The same traffic cones, crosswalk and traffic signal remain standing along Holland Glade Road, months after the Delaware Department of Transportation originally said construction near Route 1 would be completed by late November.
DelDOT says the delay was intended to avoid increased congestion during the holiday shopping season at nearby outlet malls and traffic tied to Schellville, a popular Christmas destination located on Holland Glade Road.
“Things come up. It’s just what you have to learn to deal with,” said Bonnie Whalen, who drives Coastal Highway every day.
Whalen said she does not mind the delay, at least for now.
“It’s better doing it during the ‘off’ season,” she said. “The ‘on’ season is just a nightmare getting backed up.” Other drivers told CoastTV they believe DelDOT should have explained the delay sooner. “Of course. People deserve to know why it’s taking so long,” one driver said.
According to DelDOT, construction is expected to resume sometime this month, depending on weather conditions. The project includes a new traffic signal, additional crosswalks and expanded turning lanes connecting Holland Glade Road to Coastal Highway.
Phase one of the project, clearing the shoulder to make way for a new turning lane, has already been completed. Under the original timeline, the work was expected to take about two months, but DelDOT has since pushed back the overall completion date for the remainder of the project.
For drivers traveling this stretch of Coastal Highway, traffic patterns remain unchanged for now.