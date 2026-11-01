WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Ten Worcester County public schools earned four- or five-star ratings on Maryland’s 2026 School Report Card, released Oct. 29.
According to the school, Pocomoke Elementary School improved from four to five stars, joining Pocomoke High School and Snow Hill High School.
Pocomoke High ranked sixth among Maryland high schools, while Stephen Decatur Middle ranked 12th among middle schools, says Worcester County school district.
Several other schools also increased their accountability scores, including Pocomoke High, Stephen Decatur Middle and Stephen Decatur High.
Superintendent Dr. Annette E. Wallace credited students, educators and families for the progress, saying the district remains focused on high expectations and supporting student success.