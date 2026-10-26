The change will allow drivers on southbound Route 1 to take Exit 40 toward the Minos Conaway roundabout, then use the new service road, Janice Road Extension, to reach the Janice Road roundabout. From there, drivers will be able to travel under the Nassau Bridge on eastbound New Road using the newly constructed alignment. Traffic will then continue onto southbound Nassau Road, providing access to northbound Route 1.
Friday's opening brings a new way to get north on Route One as most crossovers are closed between Cave Neck Road and the Five Points Intersection.
DelDOT said businesses throughout the construction area remain open and accessible while work continues.
DelDOT says the work is part of the larger Minos Conaway Road Separated Intersection Project. The project includes three roundabouts and a brand new road connecting Old Orchard Road, which just opened in September. Nassau Road has been closed for a new roundabout since early October.
Both directions of traffic beneath the Nassau Bridge are expected to open in mid-January 2027, once the Nassau Road and New Road intersection detour is complete.