a bridge and roundabout and highway

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that one travel lane beneath the Nassau Bridge will open to traffic by the end of the day Friday.
LEWES, Del. —  The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that one travel lane beneath the Nassau Bridge will open to traffic by the end of the day Friday.
 
Once complete, these newly constructed travel lanes will allow drivers from New Road, Janice Road or Minos Conaway Road to cross Route One without touching the highway. 

The change will allow drivers on southbound Route 1 to take Exit 40 toward the Minos Conaway roundabout, then use the new service road, Janice Road Extension, to reach the Janice Road roundabout. From there, drivers will be able to travel under the Nassau Bridge on eastbound New Road using the newly constructed alignment. Traffic will then continue onto southbound Nassau Road, providing access to northbound Route 1.

Friday's opening brings a new way to get north on Route One as most crossovers are closed between Cave Neck Road and the Five Points Intersection. 

DelDOT said businesses throughout the construction area remain open and accessible while work continues. 

DelDOT says the work is part of the larger Minos Conaway Road Separated Intersection Project. The project includes three roundabouts and a brand new road connecting Old Orchard Road, which just opened in September. Nassau Road has been closed for a new roundabout since early October. 

Both directions of traffic beneath the Nassau Bridge are expected to open in mid-January 2027, once the Nassau Road and New Road intersection detour is complete.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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