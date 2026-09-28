LEWES, Del. — Drivers in the Five Points area can now use the newly realigned Old Orchard Road following months of construction in the area.
The new section of Old Orchard Road is open to traffic, marking a major step in the ongoing Five Points transportation project.
The realignment connects Old Orchard Road with Savannah Road directly across from Wescoats Road. The previous Old Orchard Road intersection with Savannah Road will close as traffic transitions to the new configuration.
The Delaware Department of Transportation project is designed to improve traffic flow and safety around the busy Five Points area. Plans also include improvements for people walking and biking.
Construction on the realignment is part of a larger, multi-phase project in the area. DelDOT's project timeline calls for work to continue through September 2028.
The opening restores a direct connection for drivers following months of construction along Old Orchard Road and eliminates the detours that were in place during the road work.