LEWES, Del. — Realigning Old Orchard Road in the Five Points area is moving forward.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says early utility relocation is already underway and full construction estimated to begin in early 2026. The planned work spans more than two miles of local roads in the area and is expected to significantly impact traffic for over two and a half years.
According to transportation officials, the construction will be completed in 11 phases over 1,036 calendar days. The total cost is $10,980,405.85, with 80% funded federally and 20% by the state.
Once complete, Old Orchard Road will be realigned, creating a new four-way intersection with Savannah Road and Wescoats Road instead of the current configuration, where numerous accidents occur.
Although the final project schedule is not yet available, several key detours have already been identified:
Phase 4: Old Orchard Road will be closed for about 35 days to complete a tie-in between E. Austin Street and E. Chesapeake Street/Parker Run.
Phase 7: The intersection of Clay Road and Marsh Road will be closed for an estimated 180 days. Marsh Road will remain closed through Phases 8 and 9 to allow for construction of the proposed realigned intersection.
Phases 8–10: Northbound Wescoats Road will be closed for approximately 310 days. A detour will be in place during construction of a new roundabout at Marsh Road and reconstruction along Wescoats Road.
The project’s scope includes realignment, road reconstruction, and intersection improvements designed to ease traffic flow and improve safety once complete.
More detailed information, including the finalized schedule and detour maps, will be shared as the project approaches its construction start date.