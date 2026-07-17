WILMINGTON, Del. - Senator Darius Brown presented First State Youth with a $12,500 Delaware Grocery Initiative grant on Thursday. The organization was recognized for their mobile food and hydration distribution initiative across the City of Wilmington.
First State Youth is one of 28 organizations to receive funds for the Delaware Grocery Initiative Spring 2026 cycle. In total, $712,500 has been distributed to organizations across the state. These organizations strive to improve food accessibility and support areas that are at risk of becoming a food desert, according to the office of Sen. Brown.
“Thank you to First State Youth for being a leader in our community, and to all Delaware Grocery Initiative recipients for their work to improve food access and the overall well-being of our neighbors," said Sen. Brown.
Sen. Brown will continue to present Delaware Grocery Initiative grants in the coming week.
Below, is a compiled list of grant recipients and where their award will be presented:
- Bright Spot Ventures
- Monday, July 20 at 1 p.m.
- 1901. N Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720
- Reach Riverside
- Tuesday, July 21 at 3 p.m.
- 1121 Thatcher Street, Wilmington, DE 19802
- Flow
- Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m.
- 26 Karlyn Dr, New Castle Delaware 19720