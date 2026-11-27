SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Sussex County Technical Rescue Team rescued 13 people during the Thanksgiving Day nor'easter.
During the height of Thursday's storm, rescue crews were deployed to the Slaughter Beach and Long Neck areas, using an evacuation vehicle and an additional boat rescue crew.
According to the team, crews completed eight separate rescue missions, bringing 13 people to safety. Jason McCabe, a member of the rescue team, said the rescues varied throughout the county, but included Long Neck, Lewes, Milton and Slaughter Beach.
Most of the calls were to assist with medical emergencies that were difficult to respond to because of flood waters, but McCabe said luckily none of the injuries were severe.
“We are proud of our members who dedicated their Thanksgiving to serving our community and grateful for the cooperation of our partnering agencies throughout the storm,” the team said.
The rescues came as the nor'easter brought heavy rain, strong winds and significant coastal flooding to Delmarva, prompting multiple road closures and power outages on Delmarva.
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