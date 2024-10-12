NEWARK, Del. - Over 250 students gathered on Saturday, Oct. 12, for the second annual Latinos Unidos Student Summit at Las Américas ASPIRA Academy in Newark.
The summit, organized by United Way of Delaware, aimed to connect and uplift Latino middle school, high school, and college students across the First State. Participants chose two of 10 workshops, which included interactive food demonstrations and sessions on voting and civic engagement.
The event featured presentations by students and a performance from the Folkloric Ballet Mexico Lindo from the Hispanic American Association of Delaware. Milford High School was awarded $500 for having the highest number of students in attendance.
"I think it was very good. Personally, I think it’s great that we are all together in one spot, bonding and sharing our cultures," said Lucila Ochoa Ordoñez, a senior at Milford High School.
The summit concluded with a festive celebration in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
CoastTV News and Telemundo Delmarva reporter, Ana Sofia Román, served as the summit's keynote speaker.