NEWARK, Del. - Latino students from across Delaware will gather on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Las Américas ASPIRA Academy in Newark for the second annual Latinos Unidos Student Summit to engage in workshops and advocacy.
Latinos Unidos Student Summit to bring Delaware Latino students together for advocacy and leadership
- Ana Sofia Román
Ana Sofia Román
Reporter, Telemundo Delmarva
Ana Sofia joined the CoastTV team as a bilingual reporter in September 2022, focusing on stories from the Hispanic community on Delmarva. She graduated from American University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a double minor in marketing, and leadership and management.
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Ana Sofia Román
Reporter, Telemundo Delmarva
Ana Sofia joined the CoastTV team as a bilingual reporter in September 2022, focusing on stories from the Hispanic community on Delmarva. She graduated from American University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a double minor in marketing, and leadership and management.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Car crashes into Rehoboth Beach auto repair shop
-
Woman found dead in hot tub at Rehoboth Beach residence
-
Oceans Calling music festival expected to draw thousands despite weather concerns
-
Ocean City Police still investigating hit-and-run that left Stephen Decatur teen in critical condition
-
Country Calling tool kit: What to know ahead of the next Ocean City festival