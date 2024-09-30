United Way of Delaware organized the summit as a whole-day event aimed at empowering Latino middle school, high school, and college students. Picture courtesy of United Way of Delaware.

NEWARK, Del. - Latino students from across Delaware will gather on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Las Américas ASPIRA Academy in Newark for the second annual Latinos Unidos Student Summit to engage in workshops and advocacy.

United Way of Delaware organized the summit as a whole-day event aimed at empowering Latino middle school, high school, and college students. Participants can select two out of 10 workshops on topics ranging from mental health and leadership training to voting and the importance of civic engagement.

"What I think students can expect the most is to have fun, to feel seen, to feel heard, to feel liberated, and to be empowered to be unapologetically Latino, Hispanic, whatever, you know, where their family and their roots come from," said Dr. Shaniqua Johnson-Pierce, director of student success at United Way of Delaware. "It's a time to celebrate their culture. It's a time to learn with their peers."

The summit aims to prepare, train, re-fuel, and uplift students and the adults who support them. During the event, students will learn why it's important to use their voice and how to do so in a way that drives positive change in their schools.

"I'm very excited just to get my voice out there," said Candy González, a Cape Henlopen High School student and the president of the Latin American Student Organization. "It's just going to be a nice way to get out there in a way, which I'm very excited for."

Over 100 students have registered so far. Students interested in participating but who have not yet registered can do so online until Oct. 1. Those who miss the deadline can still attend and register on the day of the event. Bus transportation will be provided from various locations, including La Esperanza and the office of Julissa Coriano, a therapist in Georgetown.

Volunteers are also encouraged to sign up for either the day before or the day of the event.

CoastTV News and Telemundo Delmarva reporter Ana Sofia Román will be the summit's keynote speaker.

