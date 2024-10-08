MILTON, Del.- A new development proposal for Ponders Pointe aims to build a 235-unit townhouse community on 69 acres off Route 16, west of Milton.
According to the PLUS Application, the plan includes 59 buildings, open space for recreation, and a community center. The project will be done by Pennoni Associates Inc. and complies with local zoning regulations. The community may be considered for annexation into the Town of Milton, just as another development called Scarlet Oaks was earlier this year. The PLUS application says Ponders Pointe would potentially generate about 1,740 car trips each weekday while connecting to nearby developments.
This includes significant natural elements, such as 14 acres of existing forest and 1.7 acres of non-tidal wetlands. The plan aims to minimize environmental impact by proposing the removal of just under 4 acres of forest while preserving the remaining natural landscape.