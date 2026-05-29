28 organizations receive Delaware Grocery Initiative grants

DOVER, Del. — 28 organizations, farmers and grocery and market retailers across Delaware have been awarded grants through the Delaware Grocery Initiative during the spring 2026 funding cycle.
According to a release from Sen. Darius Brown and Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, more than $700,000 in grant funding was awarded to help improve food access and address food insecurity across the state.
The Delaware Grocery Initiative was created through legislation passed in 2024. The program is designed to improve access to healthy foods and provide financial assistance to areas that are food insecure or at risk of becoming food deserts.
State officials said the funding will support projects in all three Delaware counties, including efforts to expand access to fresh food, improve storage and refrigeration systems, strengthen food distribution infrastructure, expand home delivery programs and support local farmers, community organizations and food pantries.
Organizations receiving grants include Bennett Orchards, Food Bank of Delaware, Milton Community Food Pantry, La Red Health Center, Southern Delaware Truck Growers and several other groups throughout the state.